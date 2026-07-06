Embracing the scars: Sumona Chakravarti opens up about major endometriosis surgery and social media detox

Television actor Sumona Chakravarti has returned to social media to share a deeply personal health update, revealing she underwent surgery for the excision of her endometriosis. The 38-year-old actress, famous for her roles in The Kapil Sharma Show and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, disclosed that she had been living "under a rock" for the last two months to focus entirely on her physical and mental recovery.
Sumona first went public with her Stage IV endometriosis diagnosis in 2021. However, she explained that the condition had recently progressed massively despite years of careful management, making surgical intervention unavoidable.
Following the successful operation, Sumona candidly addressed the emotional and physical impact of her journey. She revealed that she now has three visible scars on her abdomen. While admitting that the marks initially bothered her, she chose to reframe them with pride, describing them as proof of a life lived. She added that growing older is a privilege that brings wisdom, perspective and gratitude.
The intense healing period also completely altered how Sumona views her digital presence. After initially considering a complete exit from platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram, she decided instead to transform how she engages online. Moving away from a focus on likes and follower counts, she now intends to use her platform to build a supportive community for women.
Sumona hopes to spark authentic conversations around often-ignored topics, including perimenopause, endometriosis, general wellness, mental health and the realities of choosing to remain single. Medical experts note that while mild cases can often be managed with hormonal therapies and lifestyle adjustments, surgical excision becomes necessary when the condition progresses or causes severe pain. Armed with a renewed outlook on life, Sumona celebrated her 38th birthday with a spontaneous trip to Istanbul, proving that she is stepping into her next chapter stronger than ever.