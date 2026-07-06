Embracing the scars: Sumona Chakravarti opens up about major endometriosis surgery and social media detox

Television actor Sumona Chakravarti has returned to social media to share a deeply personal health update, revealing she underwent surgery for the excision of her endometriosis. The 38-year-old actress, famous for her roles in The Kapil Sharma Show and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, disclosed that she had been living "under a rock" for the last two months to focus entirely on her physical and mental recovery.

A powerful shift in perspective

Sumona first went public with her Stage IV endometriosis diagnosis in 2021. However, she explained that the condition had recently progressed massively despite years of careful management, making surgical intervention unavoidable.