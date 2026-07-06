This Oscar winner was raised by a single mum, was arrested, lost $50 million but made some of Hollywood’s biggest movies

Al Pacino has a life story that most Hollywood actors cannot match. As a child, Al grew up in the impoverished environment of the South Bronx, where he was raised by his mom after the separation of his parents. Al did menial jobs, was at one time homeless, and was even arrested in his mid-20s. Then, many years down the line, he lost a fortune of about $50 million. Yet he became one of cinema's greatest actors, with unforgettable performances that changed film history.

How Al Pacino overcame poverty and became The Godfather

Al Pacino was born in an Italian American family. But when he was only a child, his parents got divorced. Her parents, John and Kate Gerardi, were immigrants from Corleone, Sicily. This town was later used to name the fictitious Corleone family of The Godfather.