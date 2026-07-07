Ashneer Grover defends wife after Lock Upp remarks, responds to troll over INR 900 crore net worth

Ashneer Grover is once again trending — and this time it's not for a Shark Tank India zinger, but for defending his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, after her comments on family size and wealth sparked a full-blown social media pile-on.
Madhuri Grover, currently a contestant on Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa (season two), opened up during a recent episode about wanting a third child with Ashneer — a plan the couple eventually shelved after their families pushed back, and time ran out on the idea. It was her follow-up observation that lit the fuse: she suggested a third child keeps parents feeling younger, pointing to wealthy public figures like Shah Rukh Khan as examples, and argued that the logic behind India's 'hum do humare do' two-child norm shouldn't apply uniformly — suggesting that more children among affluent families adds to prosperity, while larger families among poorer households feed the cycle of poverty.
The comments didn't land well. Critics online accused her of elitism, arguing the remark reduced questions of family and dignity down to bank balance, and shifted blame for poverty onto the poor rather than onto systemic exploitation.
The backlash eventually found its way to Ashneer's timeline. One X user, invoking his reported personal fortune, challenged him directly — asking why he'd hold onto roughly INR 900 crore for 'just two children' when that sum, split into INR 50 lakh shares, could support 1,800 families and, by their count, 3,200 kids.
Ashneer didn't let it slide. In a reply that quickly went viral, he shot back that the tone of the 'ask' felt a little too casual for what was essentially a request for a handout — and added a sarcastic aside about his wife's 'wisdom' on the matter, implying the troll should adjust their expectations accordingly.
The response has since racked up widespread engagement, with many users praising it as classic Ashneer — unfiltered, quick, and dripping with sarcasm.
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