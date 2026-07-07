Ashneer Grover defends wife after Lock Upp remarks, responds to troll over INR 900 crore net worth

Ashneer Grover is once again trending — and this time it's not for a Shark Tank India zinger, but for defending his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, after her comments on family size and wealth sparked a full-blown social media pile-on.

Lock Upp: Ashneer Grover hits back at INR 900 crore troll

Madhuri Grover, currently a contestant on Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa (season two), opened up during a recent episode about wanting a third child with Ashneer — a plan the couple eventually shelved after their families pushed back, and time ran out on the idea. It was her follow-up observation that lit the fuse: she suggested a third child keeps parents feeling younger, pointing to wealthy public figures like Shah Rukh Khan as examples, and argued that the logic behind India's 'hum do humare do' two-child norm shouldn't apply uniformly — suggesting that more children among affluent families adds to prosperity, while larger families among poorer households feed the cycle of poverty.