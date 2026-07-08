Marcellus Wiley denies Annemarie Wiley's abuse allegations following divorce proceedings

The marriage of former NFL star Marcellus Wiley and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Annemarie Wiley is ending with a divorce filing, a restraining order request, and a very public fight over what really happened behind closed doors.
The unraveling became public on July 4, when Marcellus was arrested on a misdemeanour domestic battery charge in Orlando, Florida, where the couple and their three children had traveled for their son’s basketball tournament. According to police reports, Annemarie called officers to their hotel room, alleging a physical altercation. Marcellus posted bond and was released the next morning. He’s currently scheduled to be arraigned on August 4. Two days later, Annemarie made it official, filing for divorce after 12 years of marriage and citing irreconcilable differences.
Annemarie's court filing goes well beyond the hotel incident. In her declaration, she describes what she calls a ‘continuing and escalating pattern’ of physical, sexual, verbal, and emotional abuse that she says stretched across their entire relationship and that their children witnessed.
The specific claims are graphic and span more than a decade: an alleged rape in 2012 while she says she was intoxicated, a punch to the face in 2014 that left her with a black eye, a Coca-Cola bottle allegedly hurled at her head while she was nine months pregnant in 2019, a broken thumb from a Christmas 2021 incident, and being struck with shoes in 2025. She also alleges multiple sexual assaults in January of this year, including one in which she says he told her she was ‘his property’.
Beyond the physical claims, Annemarie alleges financial control, including roughly $100,000 borrowed from her that was never repaid and another $100,000 in unauthorised credit card charges. She’s asking the court for a restraining order keeping Marcellus 100 yards away, primary custody of their three kids, exclusive use of their Los Angeles home, and spousal support, saying she is ‘very much afraid of him’.
Marcellus wasted no time responding. In a statement, he called the accusations ‘baseless’ and said he possesses videos, photos, text messages, and emails that directly contradict her account. He went further, alleging Annemarie had an affair with a pregnant friend’s husband and raising claims about her parenting and behaviour since her RHOBH run ended.
“I love my children with everything I am,” he wrote, adding that he was “prepared to address these allegations and related matters through the legal process and with evidence.”
Marcellus has separately been facing sexual assault allegations from multiple other women dating back years, including several who came forward this spring. He has denied those claims as well. For now, none of the allegations on either side have been proven or tested in court, and a judge has yet to rule on Annemarie's requests.
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