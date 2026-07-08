Marcellus Wiley denies Annemarie Wiley's abuse allegations following divorce proceedings

Annemarie's court filing goes well beyond the hotel incident. In her declaration, she describes what she calls a ‘continuing and escalating pattern’ of physical, sexual, verbal, and emotional abuse that she says stretched across their entire relationship and that their children witnessed.

The specific claims are graphic and span more than a decade: an alleged rape in 2012 while she says she was intoxicated, a punch to the face in 2014 that left her with a black eye, a Coca-Cola bottle allegedly hurled at her head while she was nine months pregnant in 2019, a broken thumb from a Christmas 2021 incident, and being struck with shoes in 2025. She also alleges multiple sexual assaults in January of this year, including one in which she says he told her she was ‘his property’.

Beyond the physical claims, Annemarie alleges financial control, including roughly $100,000 borrowed from her that was never repaid and another $100,000 in unauthorised credit card charges. She’s asking the court for a restraining order keeping Marcellus 100 yards away, primary custody of their three kids, exclusive use of their Los Angeles home, and spousal support, saying she is ‘very much afraid of him’.