Alexandra Leclerc under fire over alleged DM to fashion brand — Here’s what we know (and don’t)

The claims trace back to an Instagram post from @f1gossippofficial, a Brazilian-run F1 gossip account with roughly 260K followers, best known for reposting paddock sightings, screenshots, and WAG-world drama. The post, captioned: "Time for some drama! 😅Earlier today, an account on tiktok shared a video revealing that Alexandra Leclerc had contacted the brand to ask them to send her the outfit shown in the clip. However, fans didn't like the way she phrased her message; the account ended up deleting the video following the backlash over the last few hours! P.S.: According to Alex’s fans, before removing the video, the shop owner had left a comment stating that Alex had reached out because the item was sold out on the website."

Attached to the post was a screenshot allegedly showing a direct message exchange, sent to an account (the small fashion/boutique page's handle was runawaythelabel) from what’s being described as Alexandra's account. The image showed a woman modeling a pale blue slip dress, with the message underneath reportedly reading: “Hii! I was looking at outfits for my upcoming summer trips and I was wondering if you would be interested in sending me this blue set? it's soooo cutee.”