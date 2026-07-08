Alexandra Leclerc under fire over alleged DM to fashion brand — Here’s what we know (and don’t)

A minor storm is brewing in the F1 WAG corner of the internet after a since-deleted TikTok allegedly showed Charles Leclerc's wife, Alexandra Leclerc (formerly Saint-Mleux), messaging a small fashion account to ask about a dress featured in one of its videos.
None of this has been confirmed by Alexandra, Charles Leclerc, or the brand in question. What follows is a rundown of what's circulating — sourced from a since-edited Instagram post by gossip account @f1gossippofficial — not verified reporting.
The claims trace back to an Instagram post from @f1gossippofficial, a Brazilian-run F1 gossip account with roughly 260K followers, best known for reposting paddock sightings, screenshots, and WAG-world drama. The post, captioned: "Time for some drama! 😅Earlier today, an account on tiktok shared a video revealing that Alexandra Leclerc had contacted the brand to ask them to send her the outfit shown in the clip. However, fans didn't like the way she phrased her message; the account ended up deleting the video following the backlash over the last few hours! P.S.: According to Alex’s fans, before removing the video, the shop owner had left a comment stating that Alex had reached out because the item was sold out on the website."
Attached to the post was a screenshot allegedly showing a direct message exchange, sent to an account (the small fashion/boutique page's handle was runawaythelabel) from what’s being described as Alexandra's account. The image showed a woman modeling a pale blue slip dress, with the message underneath reportedly reading: “Hii! I was looking at outfits for my upcoming summer trips and I was wondering if you would be interested in sending me this blue set? it's soooo cutee.”
Per the post, backlash centred on the tone and phrasing of the alleged message — many apparently felt it sounded like a casual ask, which didn’t sit well given Alexandra’s platform and the brand’s small size. The original TikTok showing the exchange was reportedly taken down not long after fans began piling on.
Before the video disappeared, fans claim the shop owner posted a comment attempting to clarify the situation — stating that Alexandra had reached out specifically because the item was sold out on the brand’s website, implying the request wasn’t about getting something for free so much as sourcing an unavailable piece. That comment, like the video itself, is now gone, and its existence is being reported secondhand by fans rather than confirmed via a saved screenshot.
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