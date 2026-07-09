Actress Swati Reddy confirms second marriage to Month of Madhu director Srikanth Nagothi

Srikanth directed Swati in the 2023 relationship drama Month of Madhu, a project that was Swati’s return to Telugu films after time away from the camera. The pair’s on-set collaboration evidently blossomed into something more personal over the years that followed.

Srikanth Nagothi is a writer, director, producer and lyricist, he made his directorial debut with the pandemic-era OTT release Bhanumathi & Ramakrishna (2020) before helming Month of Madhu, on which he also worked as producer and penned lyrics.

Swati's journey to stardom began far from the film sets, as the bubbly host of the Telugu television show Colours — the stint that gave her the nickname that has stuck with her ever since. She later crossed over into acting, earning widespread recognition for Ashta Chamma, and went on to build a career spanning Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam cinema with films including Swamy Ra Ra, Subramaniapuram and Amen.

This marks Swati's second marriage. She was previously wed to Malayali pilot Vikas Vasu in 2018. They later parted ways quietly and got a divorce. Neither Swati nor Srikanth has offered further details about their wedding, keeping the celebration and their romance private.