Vicky Kaushal attends Tarak Mehta actor Shailesh Lodha's daughter's wedding in Jodhpur

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha had a special guest at his daughter, Swara Lodha's wedding. The big day was celebrated at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur where Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal was in attendance.
Vicky Kaushal arrived in a white sherwani jacket for Shailesh Lodha's daughter's wedding in Rajasthan. In videos that have now gone viral, Vicky can be seen tending to the baaraatis and welcoming them. He was also seen giving Swara Lodha a hug and fixing the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor's turban.
The internet was largely surprised to spot Vicky among the guests and wondered if the two were friends. Fans were happy with how warmly the actor behaved with everyone at the wedding. "The way he interacted with all was really good....", one comment read. "Really love to see shailesh lodha (taraak)and vicky together", another fan said.
However, the duo are very close and share a close bond. On June 4, Shailesh had even shared a picture with the Bollywood actor. Captioning the post in Hindi, he wrote, "Immense popularity, unparalleled success, and widespread acclaim—Vicky Kaushal achieved it all through sheer, tireless hard work."
He added, "Yet, his humility has only grown, and he remains as grounded as he was on day one; it is precisely this quality that sets him apart from the rest... Sending lots of love." Vicky had dropped a comment under the post, expressing his gratitude.