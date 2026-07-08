Vicky Kaushal attends Tarak Mehta actor Shailesh Lodha's daughter's wedding in Jodhpur

Vicky Kaushal and Shailesh Lodha are good friends

However, the duo are very close and share a close bond. On June 4, Shailesh had even shared a picture with the Bollywood actor. Captioning the post in Hindi, he wrote, "Immense popularity, unparalleled success, and widespread acclaim—Vicky Kaushal achieved it all through sheer, tireless hard work."

He added, "Yet, his humility has only grown, and he remains as grounded as he was on day one; it is precisely this quality that sets him apart from the rest... Sending lots of love." Vicky had dropped a comment under the post, expressing his gratitude.