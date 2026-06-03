Did you know that Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal played a role in Dangal?

The picture shared the veteran action director appears to be from a wrestling ‘akhara’ sequence in the 2016 film directed by Nitesh Tiwari. In the picture, Sham can be seen sporting a moustache and dressed in a traditional kurta-pyjama while posing as an ‘akhara guru.’

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Someone shared this photo with me from DANGAL. I m the Action Director for Dangal. Thanks @niteshtiwari22 for making me do a small role as akhara guru. Rab Rakha. (sic)”

One of the most respected names in the Hindi film industry, Sham Kaushal has been working as an action director for over four decades. For the uninitiated, he has choreographed action sequences for many acclaimed films including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Padmaavat, Gangs of Wasseypur, Sanju, PK, Tiger Zinda Hai, Raazi, Simmba, Dunki and Animal.