Kannada language defamation case against Kamal Haasan transferred to special court for MPs and MLAs

The case related to the controversy surrounding actor and politician Kamal Haasan’s statement allegedly defaming the Kannada language, literature, land, and culture was transferred to the Special Court for MLA/MPs in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Kamal Haasan Kannada language defamation case moved to special court

A private complaint was lodged against Kamal earlier in this regard with the Kanakapura town court. However, following his election to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu, the case has now been transferred to the 42nd People's Representatives’ Court in Bengaluru. After taking up the matter, the special court has adjourned the matter to July 22.

Kamal sparked a major linguistic controversy in May 2025 when he claimed that “Kannada is born out of Tamil” during a promotional event in Chennai. This provoked widespread protests in Karnataka, demands for an unconditional apology, and boycott threats against his film Thug Life.