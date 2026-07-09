Kannada language defamation case against Kamal Haasan transferred to special court for MPs and MLAs

The case related to the controversy surrounding actor and politician Kamal Haasan’s statement allegedly defaming the Kannada language, literature, land, and culture was transferred to the Special Court for MLA/MPs in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
A private complaint was lodged against Kamal earlier in this regard with the Kanakapura town court. However, following his election to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu, the case has now been transferred to the 42nd People's Representatives’ Court in Bengaluru. After taking up the matter, the special court has adjourned the matter to July 22.
Kamal sparked a major linguistic controversy in May 2025 when he claimed that “Kannada is born out of Tamil” during a promotional event in Chennai. This provoked widespread protests in Karnataka, demands for an unconditional apology, and boycott threats against his film Thug Life.
He refused to apologise, stating his remarks were made out of affection and based on historians’ views. He subsequently clarified that politicians—including himself—are unqualified to debate language origins, and that the issue should be left to linguists.
The row also prompted backlash from Karnataka’s Chief Minister and political leaders, and drew rebukes from the Karnataka High Court regarding public figures hurting linguistic sentiments. The controversy recently resurfaced in July after a private complaint was filed against him in a court regarding these remarks.
The Karnataka High Court had earlier rapped Kamal, noting that one apology could have solved everything. “Nobody has the right to hurt sentiments,” it said, asking him whether he was a historian or linguist? The bench also expressed its displeasure. stating that the circumstances were created by the actor.
“A public figure speaks like this at a public forum? You admit your remarks and yet say won't apologise,” it said.