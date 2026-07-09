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Litt up the internet: Rick Hoffman debuts stunning transformation

Actor Rick Hoffman returned to Instagram with a slimmer physique, longer hair and a polished new look, leaving Suits fans convinced they were seeing a different person
Rick Hoffman's new look
Louis Litt no more? Rick Hoffman's new look stuns Suits fans
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Actor Rick Hoffman, best known for playing the fiercely loyal and endlessly quotable Louis Litt across nine seasons of hit legal drama Suits, resurfaced on Instagram in late June with a mirror selfie that immediately sent the internet into a frenzy.

Suits star Rick Hoffman is almost unrecognisable in latest selfie

Gone was the signature shaved head; in its place, a fuller, longer hairstyle and a noticeably slimmer frame that had longtime viewers questioning whether they were looking at the same man who once delivered courtroom tirades and unforgettable ‘mudding and pruning’ one-liners.

Rick, 56, wrote: “Been a min,” accompanied by the hashtag “#circlingback.” The photo was a mirror selfie showing the actor in a white checked button-down and gray trousers, looking every bit the polished professional. It didn't take long for the comments section to fill up with disbelief and praise.

Several fans couldn’t resist drawing a comparison to Rick’s on-screen rival-turned-partner, Harvey Specter, played by Gabriel Macht by commenting, “Louis turning into Harvey,” or “If louis litt and harvey specter had a son.”

Around the time he returned to the Suits universe for a cameo in the short-lived spinoff Suits: LA — Rick mentioned the role felt familiar in every way except one: he was showing up roughly 30 pounds lighter, and considerably healthier for it.

Since Suits wrapped in 2019, Rick has stayed busy, taking on a recurring role as Dr. Swerdlow in Showtime's Billions, appearing in Eli Roth's horror film Thanksgiving, and briefly stepping back into Louis Litt's shoes for Suits: LA, which was ultimately not renewed for a second season.

Despite the cancellation, Rick has made clear he'd never say no to revisiting the character that defined nearly a decade of his career — even if, as he put it, that particular ship may have sailed for now. For the moment, though, it's not courtroom theatrics but his real-life glow-up that has fans talking, with many calling it one of the most impressive transformations they've seen from the Suits cast yet.

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Rick Hoffman's new look
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Rick Hoffman
Rick Hoffman transformation