Litt up the internet: Rick Hoffman debuts stunning transformation

Rick, 56, wrote: “Been a min,” accompanied by the hashtag “#circlingback.” The photo was a mirror selfie showing the actor in a white checked button-down and gray trousers, looking every bit the polished professional. It didn't take long for the comments section to fill up with disbelief and praise.

Several fans couldn’t resist drawing a comparison to Rick’s on-screen rival-turned-partner, Harvey Specter, played by Gabriel Macht by commenting, “Louis turning into Harvey,” or “If louis litt and harvey specter had a son.”

Around the time he returned to the Suits universe for a cameo in the short-lived spinoff Suits: LA — Rick mentioned the role felt familiar in every way except one: he was showing up roughly 30 pounds lighter, and considerably healthier for it.