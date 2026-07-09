Litt up the internet: Rick Hoffman debuts stunning transformation

Actor Rick Hoffman, best known for playing the fiercely loyal and endlessly quotable Louis Litt across nine seasons of hit legal drama Suits, resurfaced on Instagram in late June with a mirror selfie that immediately sent the internet into a frenzy.
Gone was the signature shaved head; in its place, a fuller, longer hairstyle and a noticeably slimmer frame that had longtime viewers questioning whether they were looking at the same man who once delivered courtroom tirades and unforgettable ‘mudding and pruning’ one-liners.
Rick, 56, wrote: “Been a min,” accompanied by the hashtag “#circlingback.” The photo was a mirror selfie showing the actor in a white checked button-down and gray trousers, looking every bit the polished professional. It didn't take long for the comments section to fill up with disbelief and praise.
Several fans couldn’t resist drawing a comparison to Rick’s on-screen rival-turned-partner, Harvey Specter, played by Gabriel Macht by commenting, “Louis turning into Harvey,” or “If louis litt and harvey specter had a son.”
Around the time he returned to the Suits universe for a cameo in the short-lived spinoff Suits: LA — Rick mentioned the role felt familiar in every way except one: he was showing up roughly 30 pounds lighter, and considerably healthier for it.
Since Suits wrapped in 2019, Rick has stayed busy, taking on a recurring role as Dr. Swerdlow in Showtime's Billions, appearing in Eli Roth's horror film Thanksgiving, and briefly stepping back into Louis Litt's shoes for Suits: LA, which was ultimately not renewed for a second season.
Despite the cancellation, Rick has made clear he'd never say no to revisiting the character that defined nearly a decade of his career — even if, as he put it, that particular ship may have sailed for now. For the moment, though, it's not courtroom theatrics but his real-life glow-up that has fans talking, with many calling it one of the most impressive transformations they've seen from the Suits cast yet.
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