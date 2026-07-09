Sir David Attenborough becomes oldest Emmy nominee at 100 with two historic nominations

David Attenborough has been the overachiever the world can’t compete against and rightly so. His career as a broadcaster and natural historian has spanned over seven decades and now, at 100 he is still going strong and has recently become the oldest nominee of the Emmy Awards.
Making history once again, Sir David has been nominated not for one, but for two of his works in the Outstanding Narrator category at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. At an age when most embrace retirement and rest, he continues to explore the wild, bringing the wonders of nature to millions while competing alongside some of the brilliant minds in the world. As per reports, Sir David has now been nominated in the Primetime Emmy Awards for his narration in A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough for Netflix and Ocean with David Attenborough for National Geographic.
This isn't unfamiliar territory for Sir David. Earlier, he received an Outstanding Narrator nomination for the documentary series Asia. Having already won the award three times, most recently in 2020, he continues to set the benchmark for nature storytelling.
The winners of the Outstanding Narrator and Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special categories will be revealed during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, taking place on September 5 and 6 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony will follow, airing on September 14.
His remarkable works include series and documentaries exploring the very depths of the natural world. Some of them includes Mammals, The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet, A Blank on the Map, and The Miracle of Bali, Zoo Quest and others.
Over the years, Sir David has taken home some of the highest honours in his field. He won 3 Primetime Emmy Awards, 8 competitive BAFTA Awards, nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, and was knighted in 1985. These are just a few of the many remarkable achievements of a man whose lifelong passion towards nature has inspired millions and brought the world's most untouched wilderness to life through his lens.
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