Why are tennis balls yellow? Sir David Attenborough may be the reason

One of the most anticipated games in the world after cricket and football is the tennis. People hardly ever blink while the players are in court. Tennis has been one of the most-watched games across the globe even when colour television wasn’t popularized.

People wearing white clothes and hitting on a white ball was all that one could notice when during the early stages of black and white television, and people were happy to catch a glimpse of that. Interestingly, if you notice, the colour of the ball is also mentioned as white. However, this statement, to some might feel contradictory, since today’s tennis balls are a vibrant yellow in colour. Then what changed?

How did tennis balls get its yellow colour?