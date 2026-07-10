Delhi High Court upholds actor Rajpal Yadav’s conviction in multiple cheque bounce cases

The Delhi High Court on Friday upheld actor Rajpal Yadav's conviction in cheque bounce cases, dismissing his petitions challenging the trial court's verdict.

Why the Delhi High Court called Rajpal Yadav’s financial conduct dubious

The court also imposed a combined penalty of Rs 7.35 crore on the actor.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma termed Rajpal Yadav's conduct "dubious", observing that he was given multiple opportunities to repay the amount but repeatedly failed to honour his commitments.

The High Court granted Rajpal Yadav two months to challenge its order in the Supreme Court.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.05 crore in each of the seven cases, totalling Rs 7.35 crore. As per the court's directive, Rs 1.04 crore will be paid to the complainant and Rs 25,000 to the state in each case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma pronounced the judgment in a batch of criminal miscellaneous petitions and criminal revision petitions arising out of proceedings under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The actor had been granted interim suspension of sentence by the Delhi High Court, which continued to remain in operation during the pendency of the proceedings.

The petitions have been filed by Rajpal Yadav against M/s Murli Projects Pvt Ltd and another, challenging the orders passed by the trial court in multiple cheque dishonour cases.