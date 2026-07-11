Connor Murphy: Shocking claims emerge that late fitness YouTuber injected liquid gold for special powers

Following the tragedy, figures within the online fitness community, including creators Tony Huge and Androgenic, spoke out about his increasingly unstable actions. Tony claimed that Connor had been sourcing liquid gold from local jewellery shops in Thailand, firmly believing the substance would enhance his physical appearance, boost energy levels and unlock higher states of consciousness. It was further alleged that he had painted sections of his home with gold and exhibited severe physical and mental instability.

While investigators discovered two unused syringes and unidentified white pills inside his vehicle, Thai authorities have emphasised that none of the allegations regarding gold injections have been medically confirmed. The homeowner also confirmed the lakeside property was found heavily vandalised, with paint splashed over walls and appliances.

Connor had previously documented his struggles with mental health on his channels, though friends noted his recent content had pivoted sharply towards radical forms of self-improvement and spirituality. Thai forensic medical teams are currently conducting a comprehensive autopsy and toxicology report to determine the exact cause of death and establish whether any toxicity or underlying substances contributed to the drowning.