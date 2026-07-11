Emergency! actor Randolph Mantooth, who brought paramedics to America’s TV screens, dies at 80

After Emergency! wrapped, Randolph pivoted to daytime television, where he found a devoted following. He spent stretches from 1987 to 1995 playing Clay Alden — later revealed as an impostor named Alex Masters — on ABC's Loving, and also appeared on General Hospital, As the World Turns and One Life to Live. His primetime resume continued to grow as well, with guest roles on Dallas, Charlie's Angels, L.A. Law, MacGyver and Criminal Minds. His final television credit came in 2011, playing a tribal chief in two episodes of Sons of Anarchy.

Of Cherokee and Seminole descent, Randolph was also an active supporter of Native American organisations throughout his life.

Randolph Mantooth is survived by his wife, Kristen Connors, and his siblings, Donald and Tonya.