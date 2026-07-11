Emergency! actor Randolph Mantooth, who brought paramedics to America’s TV screens, dies at 80

Randolph Mantooth, best known as the firefighter-paramedic Johnny Gage from the groundbreaking 1970s NBC series Emergency! has passed away at age 80.
According to his brother Donald Mantooth, Randolph passed away on July 9, in a hospice facility in Ventura, California, following a prolonged illness. According to family, the actor died in peace in the company of loved ones after battling cancer for several years.
A Universal Studios talent scout was drawn to his performance in a stage production of Philadelphia, Here I Come! This led to a Hollywood contract and a series of cameos on episodes like Ironside, The Virginian, Marcus Welby, M.D., and Adam-12.
When Mantooth was cast alongside Kevin Tighe as paramedic John Gauge in the Jack Webb film Emergency!, which chronicled the days of a fake Los Angeles County Fire Department team, everything changed in 1972. A generation of actual first responders was inspired by the six-season show, which is largely regarded for helping to legitimise and popularise emergency medical services nationwide. Randolph and Kevin did the majority of their own stunts and received training from nearby fire units.
After Emergency! wrapped, Randolph pivoted to daytime television, where he found a devoted following. He spent stretches from 1987 to 1995 playing Clay Alden — later revealed as an impostor named Alex Masters — on ABC's Loving, and also appeared on General Hospital, As the World Turns and One Life to Live. His primetime resume continued to grow as well, with guest roles on Dallas, Charlie's Angels, L.A. Law, MacGyver and Criminal Minds. His final television credit came in 2011, playing a tribal chief in two episodes of Sons of Anarchy.
Of Cherokee and Seminole descent, Randolph was also an active supporter of Native American organisations throughout his life.
Randolph Mantooth is survived by his wife, Kristen Connors, and his siblings, Donald and Tonya.
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