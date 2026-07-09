Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler passes away at 75

The death follows a rough stretch of health problems. Early in May, Tyler was admitted to the Faro hospital for emergency surgery due to an intestinal perforation. Later, she was put into a medically induced coma and put on a ventilator; an attempt to wake her apparently caused cardiac arrest.

Although she was still in critical care, her team reported that she had emerged from the coma by the middle of June. Before being admitted to the hospital, she was scheduled to perform at European festival dates this summer.

Born Gaynor Hopkins in Skewen, Wales, in 1951, Tyler first broke through with It's a Heartache in 1977, which reached the top five in the UK and the top three in the US. Her defining moment occurred in 1983, when musician Jim Steinman — who would later write for Meat Loaf — handed her Total Eclipse of the Heart. It sold millions of copies, and she became the first Welsh artist to top the US charts. Steinman and Tyler collaborated again in 1984 for Holding Out for a Hero, which was revived on the Footloose soundtrack and has been popular in film and television ever since.