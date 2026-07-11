King Charles has emotional reunion with Prince Harry's children, Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up royal duties and moved to California a few years ago. At that time, Prince Archie, their firstborn was too young to remember his royal family members. In between their move, there have been tensions between Prince Harry and the Royal Family.
A year after Meghan and Harry stepped away from royal life, the couple welcomed a daughter named Lilibet, who was named in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
However, during this time, Harry and Meghan's relationship with the royals was fraught with tensions. These frictions were caused when he gave up his royal duties, moved to the States and even disclosed private affairs of the house through his memoir and interviews. After almost four years, Prince Harry is back home to see his family.
While Prince Harry has been in London early this July, there was speculation that the children might not join him, since their school term starts. However, as per recent reports, his family did in fact join him. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle along with the children were hosted by King Charles and Camilla at Highgrove House.
This serves as the King’s private residence Gloucestershire. Both the King and Prince Harry wanted to keep this meeting private and thus have decided not to release any photographs for the public
This meeting serves as an emotional one. Amidst all the tension that transpired between the households, the young children Archie and Lilibet missed out the opportunity to see, meet or remember their grandparents. Thus, more than Prince Harry meeting and mending ties with his father, this meeting also serves a ground for grandparents and grandchildren to meet each other and spend some time before they move back to California.
Is a meeting with Prince William on the cards too?
The family meeting coincided with Prince Harry’s prior commitments and social meetings in the country. In fact, it was reported that both the King and the Prince went about their separate meetings during the day before meeting each other. While reports of this emotional reunion are certainly doing the rounds, there have been no confirmations if he would meet his older brother Prince William and his family who is said to be away on a social visit along with Princess Catherine.
According to several reports, Prince Harry is extending a hand of reconciliation and reunion with his 77 year old father, King Charles. According to him, time is running out and since the children are grown up enough to remember meetings, it is the best time to meet and get to know their grandfather.