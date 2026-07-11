King Charles has emotional reunion with Prince Harry's children, Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up royal duties and moved to California a few years ago. At that time, Prince Archie, their firstborn was too young to remember his royal family members. In between their move, there have been tensions between Prince Harry and the Royal Family.

A year after Meghan and Harry stepped away from royal life, the couple welcomed a daughter named Lilibet, who was named in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

However, during this time, Harry and Meghan's relationship with the royals was fraught with tensions. These frictions were caused when he gave up his royal duties, moved to the States and even disclosed private affairs of the house through his memoir and interviews. After almost four years, Prince Harry is back home to see his family.

All about Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet’s meeting with the King