Top Boy actor Micheal Ward acquitted of rape and sexual assault by London jury

British actor Micheal Ward was acquitted Friday of rape and other charges in a London court on allegations he sexually assaulted a woman in the back of a friend’s Mercedes in 2023.

Snaresbrook Crown Court clears Micheal Ward of all sexual assault charges

Micheal, 28, who starred in the Netflix crime drama Top Boy, sobbed after a jury in Snaresbrook Crown Court found him not guilty of two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration and one count of sexual assault.

Micheal has appeared in films including Blue Story, The Book of Clarence and last year’s American political satire Eddington, alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal.