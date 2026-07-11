Celebs

Top Boy actor Micheal Ward acquitted of rape and sexual assault by London jury

The Bafta-winning star sobbed in court as jurors returned unanimous not guilty verdicts on all five counts following a ten-day trial
Snaresbrook Crown Court clears Micheal Ward of all sexual assault charges
Micheal Ward
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British actor Micheal Ward was acquitted Friday of rape and other charges in a London court on allegations he sexually assaulted a woman in the back of a friend’s Mercedes in 2023.

Snaresbrook Crown Court clears Micheal Ward of all sexual assault charges

Micheal, 28, who starred in the Netflix crime drama Top Boy, sobbed after a jury in Snaresbrook Crown Court found him not guilty of two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration and one count of sexual assault.

Micheal has appeared in films including Blue Story, The Book of Clarence and last year’s American political satire Eddington, alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal.

Snaresbrook Crown Court clears Micheal Ward of all sexual assault charges
Micheal WardChris Pizzello

In 2020, he won the Rising Star award at the British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTAs. He was nominated for an acting BAFTA for Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light and for a BAFTA television award for the Steve McQueen-directed series Small Axe.

Micheal had denied the charges and said he had “full faith” he’d be cleared of the charges. He testified at trial that he met the woman at a party and that they had consensual sex.

Defense lawyer Humzah Ilyas said Micheal had put his life on hold for more than three years and was “looking forward to getting back to doing the work he loves.”

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Snaresbrook Crown Court clears Micheal Ward of all sexual assault charges
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Micheal Ward