Who is Shekhar Chaudhary? Inside the life of Jasmine Sandlas’ mystery fiancé

Punjabi-American singer Jasmine Sandlas gave fans a moment they weren’t expecting on the opening night of her Dream Girl India Tour. Mid-performance at Delhi’s Yashobhoomi Convention Centre on July 11, she paused the show, called a man onto the stage, and flashed her ring to the crowd. The internet has been searching for his name ever since: Shekhar Chaudhary.
Jasmine brought Shekhar out in front of thousands of fans, took his hand, and told the crowd he was the one who’d put a ring on her finger. The two danced together to her hit Laavan before she pulled him into a hug, and clips of the moment spread quickly across social media.
It was the first time Jasmine had spoken publicly about the relationship at all. Looking back, the signs were there. Shekhar had appeared in the background of Sandlas’ social media for months: airport photos as she jetted between tour stops, candid clips backstage, and a trip to see Swami Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan. In several of these, he’s dressed in a ‘Team Sandlas’ T-shirt, playing the role of low-key travel companion, helping her through crowds, staying just out of frame. At no point did Jasmine name him or confirm what fans were speculating. That changed only when she introduced him as her fiancé from the stage.
But almost nothing concrete is known about Shekhar Chaudhary himself. Jasmine has not shared his profession, his educational background, or any details about his family. There’s no confirmed connection to the entertainment industry, with no acting credits, no music career, no production work that would explain how the two crossed paths.
Shekhar appears to be a private individual who has, by choice or circumstance, stayed almost entirely out of the public eye, even as his fiancée built a career as one of Punjabi music’s most recognisable voices.
Jasmine Sandlas was born in Jalandhar, Punjab, and raised in Stockton, California. She broke into music with her debut single Muskan in 2007 and made her Bollywood playback debut with Yaar Na Miley from the 2014 Salman Khan film Kick. Since then she’s built a catalog of Punjabi and Bollywood hits, including tracks from Munjya (2024) and the Dhurandhar film series (2025–2026).
She’s scheduled to perform next in Mumbai on July 18, followed by Bengaluru on July 25 and Chandigarh on August 29. Whether Shekhar makes any more public appearances alongside her before then remains to be seen.
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