Who is Shekhar Chaudhary? Inside the life of Jasmine Sandlas’ mystery fiancé

It was the first time Jasmine had spoken publicly about the relationship at all. Looking back, the signs were there. Shekhar had appeared in the background of Sandlas’ social media for months: airport photos as she jetted between tour stops, candid clips backstage, and a trip to see Swami Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan. In several of these, he’s dressed in a ‘Team Sandlas’ T-shirt, playing the role of low-key travel companion, helping her through crowds, staying just out of frame. At no point did Jasmine name him or confirm what fans were speculating. That changed only when she introduced him as her fiancé from the stage.

But almost nothing concrete is known about Shekhar Chaudhary himself. Jasmine has not shared his profession, his educational background, or any details about his family. There’s no confirmed connection to the entertainment industry, with no acting credits, no music career, no production work that would explain how the two crossed paths.