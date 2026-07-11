Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sharan Sharma to skip pheras, opt for registered marriage

As wedding bells ring for Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma, reports say that they are opting for a simple registered marriage, skipping the traditional pheras. India is seeing a polarisation when it comes to marriage, today. While the term ‘The Big Fat Indian Wedding' still holds its grounds, many prefer to tone down the grandeur and opt for a quieter wedding.
This is getting even more reflected among the Indian celebrities. While the Ambani’s choose to have a grand wedding, recently Kritika Kamra opted for a more toned down wedding in the presence of only close friends and family. Aamir Khan also married for the third time to Gauri Spratt in a low-key wedding, after which they hosted a reception for industry colleagues. With excitement heightening for Akansha and Sharan’s wedding, fans speculate why they choose to skip the traditional rituals.
While there are speculations that the actor and filmmaker will skip traditional rituals, neither of them has confirmed these reports. It is said that they will sign the papers in Ranjan’s residence and follow a private lunch attended only by select guests. Thereafter, they will host a lavish reception for industry friends on July 12. This reception is said to be attended by industry colleagues, including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Kiara Advani and others.
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma have reportedly been dating since 2022. They have also been seen together in events and on private vacations. One of the reasons that they are skipping the pheras could be their choice to not go through the elaborate wedding rituals and keep it simple instead.
They probably want to focus on a low-key celebration with their friends and family and focus on uniting with each other rather than engaging in glamorous and tiring multi-day functions. They choose to keep the day stress-free, quiet and focus on entering the phase of building life together.