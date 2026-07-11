Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sharan Sharma to skip pheras, opt for registered marriage

While there are speculations that the actor and filmmaker will skip traditional rituals, neither of them has confirmed these reports. It is said that they will sign the papers in Ranjan’s residence and follow a private lunch attended only by select guests. Thereafter, they will host a lavish reception for industry friends on July 12. This reception is said to be attended by industry colleagues, including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Kiara Advani and others.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma have reportedly been dating since 2022. They have also been seen together in events and on private vacations. One of the reasons that they are skipping the pheras could be their choice to not go through the elaborate wedding rituals and keep it simple instead.

They probably want to focus on a low-key celebration with their friends and family and focus on uniting with each other rather than engaging in glamorous and tiring multi-day functions. They choose to keep the day stress-free, quiet and focus on entering the phase of building life together.