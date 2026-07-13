Sunila Sharma, wife of legendary music composer Pyarelal, dies at 78

Legendary music composer Pyarelal, from the iconic Laxmikant–Pyarelal duo, is mourning the loss of his wife Sunila Pyarelal Sharma, who passed away on July 12 at the age of 78.

Industry mourns as Pyarelal’s wife Sunila Sharma is cremated in Mumbai

Singer Priyanka Mitra, through an emotional social media post, announced the unfortunate demise of Sunila Sharma.

The note read, “With deep grief and love in our hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Amma, Sunila Pyarelal Sharma, who left for her heavenly abode on 12 July, 2026, surrounded by the warmth of her family.

Amma lived a life of grace, devotion, and quiet strength – a pillar of unconditional love to all who knew her. While our hearts are heavy, we find comfort knowing she is finally at peace.

We are deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and support of our family and friends during this time. Your work here is beautifully finished, Amma. Rest in eternal peace.In Strength: The Sharma, Nathani, Sirur and Haldipur Family. (sic.)”