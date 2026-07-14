Lilo & Stitch star Daveigh Chase's $400K estate heads to probate

Daveigh Chase, the former child star whose voice brought Lilo Pelekai to life in Disney's Lilo & Stitch and whose eerie turn as Samara Morgan haunted a generation of horror fans in The Ring, has left behind an estate worth roughly $400,000 but no will to say who should get it.

Court documents reveal who could inherit Daveigh Chase's estate

According to court documents, Chase's mother, Cathy Chase, has petitioned a Los Angeles court to be named administrator of her daughter's estate. In the filing, Cathy states that Daveigh had no children and was never married, leaving the matter of dividing her assets to the probate process rather than a personal directive. As part of the petition, Cathy also signed an acknowledgement of the responsibilities she’d take on as administrator, like safeguarding estate property, notifying creditors, keeping financial records, and filing a full inventory with the court.