Did you know Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj almost separated once?

If you have ever watched Vishal Bhardwaj and Rekha Bhardwaj together, or screen or on stage, their quietest move, that sparkle in their eye, of the soft blush, melts our hearts at once. If we go back to learn about their love story, we would find that theirs is one of the most enduring, artistically collaborative, and deeply respectful partnerships in Indian cinema.

Let’s go back to when it all started: Hindu College, Delhi University, 1984

Rekha was a year senior to Vishal and already a recognised star on the college’s cultural circuit, and was trained in Hindustani classical music under Pandit Amarnath of the Indore gharana. It was at a college annual function, when Vishal first saw her performing and was instantly captivated...not just by her, but by the sheer texture and depth of her voice.

While Vishal belonged to a musical family (his father was a lyricist), his musical exposure leaned more towards commercial Bollywood, whereas Rekha introduced him to the profound depth of classical ragas. What started as an artistic fascination soon turned into a deep friendship.