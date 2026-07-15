Did you know Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj almost separated once?

If you have ever watched Vishal Bhardwaj and Rekha Bhardwaj together, or screen or on stage, their quietest move, that sparkle in their eye, of the soft blush, melts our hearts at once. If we go back to learn about their love story, we would find that theirs is one of the most enduring, artistically collaborative, and deeply respectful partnerships in Indian cinema.
Rekha was a year senior to Vishal and already a recognised star on the college’s cultural circuit, and was trained in Hindustani classical music under Pandit Amarnath of the Indore gharana. It was at a college annual function, when Vishal first saw her performing and was instantly captivated...not just by her, but by the sheer texture and depth of her voice.
While Vishal belonged to a musical family (his father was a lyricist), his musical exposure leaned more towards commercial Bollywood, whereas Rekha introduced him to the profound depth of classical ragas. What started as an artistic fascination soon turned into a deep friendship.
They dated for several years before getting married in 1991. Soon after, they packed their bags and moved to Mumbai (then Bombay) to find their footing in the music and film industry, and like most, the early years in Mumbai were tough. Vishal worked tirelessly as a composer, eventually getting his massive break with Gulzar's Maachis in 1996. During this time, Rekha took a backseat, supporting him behind the scenes and even assisting him in his music direction.
Since Rekha had a very unconventional, deep, and earthy voice, she didn't fit the high-pitched, sweet-toned mould of the typical 90's Bollywood playback singer. It was actually Vishal himself who recognised that her voice was a rare instrument that deserved its own unique spotlight.
Every great love story faces its trials, and theirs had a highly unusual one. Early in their marriage, overwhelmed by the chaos of the industry and seeking spiritual and inner peace, Rekha, at one time, decided to leave everything behind, including her home and marriage, to live at the Osho Ashram in Pune. For many couples, such a drastic step might have ended the relationship. But Vishal’s love was defined by patience and deep empathy. He never pressurised her to return, rather he waited for her for nearly a year.
When she didn't return, instead of giving up, he packed his bags and joined her at the ashram. They lived there together, finding their rhythm and peace as a couple before eventually returning to Mumbai, stronger and more spiritually aligned than ever.
Upon their return, Vishal was determined to show the world what Rekha was capable of.
In 2002, they finally released her debut album, Ishqa Ishqa, which was composed by Vishal with lyrics by Gulzar. It was a critical masterpiece that finally put Rekha's name on the map. Then came 2006, when Vishal directed the crime drama Omkara and composed its music. He had Rekha sing Namak Ishq Ka. The song became an absolute sensation, shattering the conventional mold of female playback singing in India and turning Rekha into a household name. Since then, there was no looking back.
Rekha and Vishal went on to collaborate on legendary tracks like Darling (7 Khoon Maaf) and Badi Dheere Jali (Ishqiya), which won Rekha a National Award while Vishal won for Best Music Direction for the same film.
Rekha has often mentioned in interviews how Vishal pushes her out of her comfort zone, challenging her as an artiste, even when she doubts herself. Vishal, on the other hand, frequently credits Rekha's classical sensibilities for refining his own musical taste. Theirs is a true partnership where there is no room for professional jealousy—only room for the other to soar.