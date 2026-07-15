Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Scott rushed to hospital after medical emergency at her Michigan home

Fans have been left deeply concerned after Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott, was rushed to the hospital following a terrifying medical emergency over the weekend. On the evening of July 11, 2026, first responders were called to the 51-year-old’s home in Chesterfield, Michigan, following reports of an unconscious individual.

Inside Kim’s recent health crisis and ongoing struggles

Emergency services arrived at the property around 8 pm to find Kim suffering from a severe haemorrhage or laceration, which reportedly caused heavy and uncontrolled bleeding. Paramedics swiftly intervened, wheeling her out of the residence on a gurney and loading her into an ambulance. She was immediately transported to McLaren Macomb Hospital for urgent treatment. At present, the exact status of her condition remains unknown, though authorities have confirmed they responded to the distressing scene.