Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Scott rushed to hospital after medical emergency at her Michigan home

Fans have been left deeply concerned after Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott, was rushed to the hospital following a terrifying medical emergency over the weekend. On the evening of July 11, 2026, first responders were called to the 51-year-old’s home in Chesterfield, Michigan, following reports of an unconscious individual.
Emergency services arrived at the property around 8 pm to find Kim suffering from a severe haemorrhage or laceration, which reportedly caused heavy and uncontrolled bleeding. Paramedics swiftly intervened, wheeling her out of the residence on a gurney and loading her into an ambulance. She was immediately transported to McLaren Macomb Hospital for urgent treatment. At present, the exact status of her condition remains unknown, though authorities have confirmed they responded to the distressing scene.
This alarming health crisis arrives amidst a turbulent period for the mother of four, who shares children Hailie Jade, Alaina, Stevie and Parker with her former partners. Kim has recently faced a series of highly publicised legal woes. In May, she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing her vehicle into a parked car. During the incident, she allegedly failed field sobriety tests and blew a blood alcohol level of .204%, which is nearly three times the legal limit. She was briefly booked into Macomb County Jail, where an unrecognisable mugshot of her sporting a pixie cut circulated online.
Following the arrest, a judge issued a temporary bench warrant in June when she failed to appear for her scheduled court hearing. Although the warrant was subsequently dismissed, the cascading events have sparked widespread worry among her supporters.
Kim and Eminem, born Marshall Mathers, share a long and highly documented history. The pair were originally married from 1999 to 2001, before briefly rekindling their romance and remarrying in 2006. Marshall filed for divorce later that same year, parting ways for good.
As the public awaits further updates from the hospital, social media has been flooded with well wishes. Fans are holding out hope for a swift and full recovery, urging privacy as she navigates this challenging chapter.