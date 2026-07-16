Mailson Araújo, a 35-year-old bodybuilder dies hours after an intense workout

The untimely death of Brazilian bodybuilder Mailson Araujo Santos at just 35 has shocked the entire community. What is even more interesting and shocking at the same time is that the death occurred moments after he shared photographs of himself working out on social media. Mailson was also supposed to take part on Musclecontest Brazil 2026 in just a few days, an opportunity that would remain missed forever.

Who was Mailson Araujo?

Mailson was a social media influencer who regularly posted about fitness, intense training, workouts and more. He also took part in several fitness competitions and apprised his followers of the same and the training behind each one of them. Apart from being a fitness enthusiast he was also a vocalist in the Church.

While experts haven’t announced a cause of death and according to reports, are not able to find a direct link between his intense work and the death, his love for fitness still come under the radar. According to reports he started feeling unwell and had to be rushed to the hospital on an emergency. In fact, his mother, who is a nurse, implemented emergency medical care before expert help arrived. However, he was pronounced dead when the experts arrived, despite all forms of emergency medical aid. The fitness community came together to pay tribute to one of the most well-known bodybuilders.