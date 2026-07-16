Urvashi Rautela shares a video with Tom Hiddleston at Wimbledon, internet reacts

Urvashi wrote in the caption of the video, "A truly unforgettable evening at the Wimbledon 2026 Final. Witnessing an incredible battle between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev a celebration of passion, resilience and excellence on the world’s most iconic tennis stage".

She added, "Congratulations to Jannik Sinner on a remarkable victory and to both champions for inspiring millions. A beautiful afternoon shared with Tom Hiddleston".

Social media reacts to Urvashi Rautela's meeting with Tom Hiddleston

The unexpected interaction caused a stir on social media. "Multiverse of Madness", one comment read. Another person wrote, "Queen of bollywood with God of multiverse". "Ask him who won in other timeline", one comment read referring to Tom's Marvel character, Loki, the God of Mischief. Some fans also joked that Urvashi may be joining Marvel soon after the interaction.

Urvashi Rautela chose a pastel lace corset gown for the Wimbledon 2026. With a deep neckline, it had floral details all over. Tom Hiddleston was sporting a navy blue double-breasted suit over a light blue shirt and completed the look with a tie and pocket square.