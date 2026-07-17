Aajo Ardhangini star Churni Ganguly on love, loss and moving on

A

In the first film, Shubhra tells Meghna that Suman shouldn’t know she had helped her because it would ruin their marriage for good. She is helping Meghna, but there is also an underlying tussle despite her kindness. In this film, Shubhra is at a stage in life where she is dealing with her own bodily changes, while Meghna is still youthful. Yet, there is a sense of sisterhood between them. In the first film, we saw Shubhra in drab, geometric silhouettes. Here, she is much more relaxed. She takes care of herself, dresses well and feels complete in her own life, although Meghna’s re-emergence unsettles her. Time has healed old wounds, but that doesn’t mean she no longer harbours resentment or feels entirely comfortable revisiting her former in-laws’ home for a wedding. She has built a world of her own, and she is at peace within it.