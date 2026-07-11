Kaushik Ganguly’s Aajo Ardhangini proves that powerful storytelling and brilliant acting can still save Bengali cinema

But what anchors the film is the masterclass performance by Churni Ganguly who rules the film like Shah Rukh Khan. Whenever she is on screen, she steals the show with her natural act, sharp and hard-hitting looks that convey emotions deeper that any dialogue ever can. Churni simply sweeps you off your feet and proves yet once again that it’s Tollywood’s misfortune it couldn’t properly use such a powerhouse actress properly in films.

But why does it always take a Kaushik Ganguly to recognise her talents and cast her in appropriate roles? If other contemporary filmmakers could have had the courage to tell more women-centric tales that fit Churni’s vast range, Bengali cinema perhaps would have been enriched with a few more gems. Churni yet again proves that it’s totally plausible for a woman to act her age and yet keep the audience glued to their seats with acting alone, also ensuring that the box office remains happy.