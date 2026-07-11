Kaushik Ganguly’s Aajo Ardhangini proves that powerful storytelling and brilliant acting can still save Bengali cinema

As Bengali cine lovers and critics continue to meditate on what’s ailing the once-flourishing industry churning out meaningful and entertaining box-office hits, Kaushik Ganguly once again shows what brings the audience back to theatres.
Kaushik’s latest film, Aajo Ardhangini, a sequel to his 2023 superhit film Ardhangini, sees the master storyteller back in all his elements. A tight screenplay, hard-hitting, sharp dialogues and masterclass delivery by a talented cast spearheaded by Churni Ganguly, Jaya Ahsan and Kaushik Sen made the film thoughtfully entertaining.
With so many relationship tales flooding the sphere of Bengali content (principally due to a lack of budget), chances are these films turn into just another banal repetition of modern family woes. But Aajo Ardhangini is a pleasant departure from the current crop of family dramas, which consciously avoids the usual tropes.
The film starts from where Ardhangini ended, albeit on a happy note, where Shubhra (Churni Ganguly) and Meghna (Jaya Ahsan) collide again on the occasion of their brother-in-law Amabarish Bhattacharya’s (what a wonderfully nuanced presence throughout the film) wedding. The story proceeds with a cocktail of drama displaying layers of emotion and laced with a pinch of suspense, all in the right proportions. The situations that arise in Meghna’s life, leading to moments of jealousy and ugly spats between her and Suman (brilliantly played out on screen by Kaushik Sen) have been so deftly captured by the filmmaker.
But what anchors the film is the masterclass performance by Churni Ganguly who rules the film like Shah Rukh Khan. Whenever she is on screen, she steals the show with her natural act, sharp and hard-hitting looks that convey emotions deeper that any dialogue ever can. Churni simply sweeps you off your feet and proves yet once again that it’s Tollywood’s misfortune it couldn’t properly use such a powerhouse actress properly in films.
But why does it always take a Kaushik Ganguly to recognise her talents and cast her in appropriate roles? If other contemporary filmmakers could have had the courage to tell more women-centric tales that fit Churni’s vast range, Bengali cinema perhaps would have been enriched with a few more gems. Churni yet again proves that it’s totally plausible for a woman to act her age and yet keep the audience glued to their seats with acting alone, also ensuring that the box office remains happy.
Kaushik Sen, another underrated genius, showed us what actors of his calibre are capable of. He breathed life so naturally into Suman’s egotistical, manipulative yet helpless character that it made us feel angry, disgusted and hateful all at the same time. As we watched Churni and Kaushik play out their roles, we couldn’t help but realise how long a path they have both walked since their first film together, Shunyo E Buke in 2005, directed by Kaushik Ganguly.
Jaya Ahsan also played her challenging part convincingly and in a restrained manner that comes only with experience. Indrashish Roy, who played Ranjan, Meghna’s friend from Bangladesh, looked every bit the reticent and restrained gentleman who is torn by a dilemma in any crisis. Ambarish Bhattacharya is always such a pleasure to watch on screen and Lily Chakraborty looked every bit a woman caught between siding with her daughters-in-law and a flawed son.
We also loved the songs that hit you right where it should with such poignant and overpowering lyrics sung with so much care by Iman Chakraborty and Lagnajita Chakraborty.
But what ultimately makes the film such a good watch is the skilful direction by Kaushik Ganguly and the storyline that ensured it doesn’t conclude the way many of us feared it would. We won’t spoil the show by revealing the ending. If you are looking for a great way to start your weekend, we recommend Aajo Ardhangini as a fantastic choice to settle for. Believe us, you won’t regret.