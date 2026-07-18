Megan Fox fires back after troll calls her lingerie photos embarrassing for a 40-year-old mom

After posting a religious-themed lingerie picture shoot on Instagram, Megan Fox ignited social media with her gothic, heavenly poses in a sheer black bra and lace thong. A halo glowed above her head as she knelt with her hands folded in prayer against a wooden chair in one powerful picture. "Men would have them believe disobedience was eves vice, when it was her greatest virtue," she wrote as the caption for the set.

Megan Fox had the perfect comeback after an ageist comment targeted her latest photoshoot

The photos, shot by photographer Amber Asaly, drew an avalanche of praise from fans. But not everyone was impressed.

One particularly sharp jab was buried among the thousands of responses. The post was "so unbelievably embarrassing for a 40 year old mom to be posting," according to a commentator, who also made fun of the fact that it appeared to be "16 year old tumblr" content. Entering a post that had received over 250 responses, Fox responded with a succinct statement: "which one of my exes is this."