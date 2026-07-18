Megan Fox fires back after troll calls her lingerie photos embarrassing for a 40-year-old mom

After posting a religious-themed lingerie picture shoot on Instagram, Megan Fox ignited social media with her gothic, heavenly poses in a sheer black bra and lace thong. A halo glowed above her head as she knelt with her hands folded in prayer against a wooden chair in one powerful picture. "Men would have them believe disobedience was eves vice, when it was her greatest virtue," she wrote as the caption for the set.
The photos, shot by photographer Amber Asaly, drew an avalanche of praise from fans. But not everyone was impressed.
One particularly sharp jab was buried among the thousands of responses. The post was "so unbelievably embarrassing for a 40 year old mom to be posting," according to a commentator, who also made fun of the fact that it appeared to be "16 year old tumblr" content. Entering a post that had received over 250 responses, Fox responded with a succinct statement: "which one of my exes is this."
It quickly climbed to become one of the most-liked comments on the entire post, with fans flooding in to co-sign her energy. "Fun fact, you can still be hot at any age," one supporter wrote. Another wasn't quite as gentle: "You're acting like she's 80 lmaoo shut the hell up."
This is not the first time Fox has made fun of an online critic. She has a reputation for retaliating against trolls. This most recent conversation takes place roughly four months after Fox broke a self-imposed Instagram break. She reintroduced herself to her more than 24 million followers in April with a series of seductive pictures. Notably, in 2024, around her 38th birthday, she deleted all of her followers from her account.
Megan, who shares three children — Noah, 13, Bodhi, 12, and Journey, 9 — with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and a toddler daughter, Saga, with ex Machine Gun Kelly, has made no secret of the fact that motherhood and confidence aren’t mutually exclusive in her eyes.
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