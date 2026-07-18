Sanchita Ugale case: AICWA president meets Maharashtra home minister demanding independent SIT probe

Actress Sanchita Ugale’s sudden demise shocked the entertainment industry and her fans, in June.

Cine body pushes for special investigation team into death of actress Sanchita Ugale

A month after her demise, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has now sought the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of actress with the association's President, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, meeting Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Ramdas Kadam and requesting an ‘independent, impartial and time-bound investigation into the case’.

According to AICWA, Suresh Gupta met the Minister and submitted a formal representation seeking an SIT probe into the 22-year-old actress' death.

During the meeting, the AICWA President requested the Minister to ensure that every aspect of the case is thoroughly investigated through an independent SIT so that the truth is brought before the public and justice is delivered to Sanchita Ugale's family.

Taking charge of the matter, the Minister of State for Home has reportedly directed the Commissioner of Police, Mira-Bhayandar, to initiate appropriate legal action, and conduct a detailed investigation into the case. He has ordered them to soon submit a detailed report to the Government at the earliest, AICWA said.