Sanchita Ugale case: AICWA president meets Maharashtra home minister demanding independent SIT probe

Actress Sanchita Ugale’s sudden demise shocked the entertainment industry and her fans, in June.
A month after her demise, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has now sought the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of actress with the association's President, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, meeting Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Ramdas Kadam and requesting an ‘independent, impartial and time-bound investigation into the case’.
According to AICWA, Suresh Gupta met the Minister and submitted a formal representation seeking an SIT probe into the 22-year-old actress' death.
During the meeting, the AICWA President requested the Minister to ensure that every aspect of the case is thoroughly investigated through an independent SIT so that the truth is brought before the public and justice is delivered to Sanchita Ugale's family.
Taking charge of the matter, the Minister of State for Home has reportedly directed the Commissioner of Police, Mira-Bhayandar, to initiate appropriate legal action, and conduct a detailed investigation into the case. He has ordered them to soon submit a detailed report to the Government at the earliest, AICWA said.
The letter further described Ugale as, "Sanchita Ugale was a talented and hardworking artist who had appeared in several productions, including Kumkum Bhagya, Chhaava (2025), Diwale Dulha Le Jayegi (TV Series), Wagle Ki Duniya, Silence: The Night Owl Bar Shootout (2024), and other projects. She was known as a self-made artist who built her career through dedication and perseverance without any industry backing."
Calling for a comprehensive probe, AICWA stated, "The circumstances surrounding her death raise serious concerns that require a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation so that the complete truth can be established through due process."
The association also pointed to her social media activity before her death. "Approximately 19 hours before news of her death emerged, Sanchita Ugale had shared a video on her Instagram Story featuring the song 'Dapli Wale Dapli Baja.' This publicly visible activity forms an important part of the timeline and should be examined as part of a comprehensive investigation to establish a clear and accurate sequence of events."
Seeking an SIT investigation, AICWA wrote, "AICWA firmly believes that this case must be investigated from every possible angle. No aspect should be overlooked, and no assumption should be made without evidence. A comprehensive inquiry is necessary to ensure that all facts are brought to light and justice is served."
For the uninitiated, Sanchita Ugale was found dead at her residence in Mumbai, on June 14. She was 22 at the time of her demise. The actress had appeared in television shows including Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya besides projects such as Silence: The Night Owl Bar Shootout and Chhaava. Her death sent shockwaves across the television and film industry, with police continuing their investigation into the case.