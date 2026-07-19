Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate arrested in Miami over rape and sex trafficking charges

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate have been detailed by authorities on a sealed warrant in Miami on Saturday. The two men, who built an empire on shock-jock bravado and a loyal internet following, are facing a dramatic escalation as the United Kingdom formally tries to extradite them on a fresh wave of rape and sex trafficking accusations.

Fresh rape and trafficking charges add to the Tate brothers' growing legal battles

Before turning to internet fame, Andrew Tate was well-known as a professional kickboxer. He gained millions of fans by projecting an image of affluence, hypermasculinity, and purposefully controversial remarks. Together, he and his younger brother Tristan became two of the most divisive personalities in the internet "manosphere"—loved by supporters and despised by detractors.

The UK's Crown Prosecution Service reports that Andrew Tate is currently facing an incredible array of allegations, including seven counts of rape, three counts of sex trafficking, three counts of assault, and nineteen other offences related to extreme pornography and indecent child photos.