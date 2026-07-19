Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate arrested in Miami over rape and sex trafficking charges

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate have been detailed by authorities on a sealed warrant in Miami on Saturday. The two men, who built an empire on shock-jock bravado and a loyal internet following, are facing a dramatic escalation as the United Kingdom formally tries to extradite them on a fresh wave of rape and sex trafficking accusations.
Before turning to internet fame, Andrew Tate was well-known as a professional kickboxer. He gained millions of fans by projecting an image of affluence, hypermasculinity, and purposefully controversial remarks. Together, he and his younger brother Tristan became two of the most divisive personalities in the internet "manosphere"—loved by supporters and despised by detractors.
The UK's Crown Prosecution Service reports that Andrew Tate is currently facing an incredible array of allegations, including seven counts of rape, three counts of sex trafficking, three counts of assault, and nineteen other offences related to extreme pornography and indecent child photos.
Tristan isn't facing a lighter load either — he's been charged with one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape, and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.
These new charges stack on top of 21 charges the brothers were already fighting in the UK, involving three alleged victims. With this latest round, prosecutors say the total number of alleged victims has climbed to seven, with the alleged offenses spanning from July 2010 to August 2017.
This isn’t the Tates’ first brush with the law. The brothers were first taken into custody in Romania in 2022 as part of an extensive investigation into sexual exploitation and human trafficking.
The brothers moved to Florida in early 2025 after a travel ban from Romania was lifted, and they have since proceeded to develop their web business there.
Despite mounting legal pressure across several countries, Andrew and Tristan have openly and continuously denied every accusation made against them.
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