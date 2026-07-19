Saiyaara composer Tanishk Bagchi says he's still waiting on royalties

According to the composer, whatever nominal fee YRF did pay him was absorbed by costs tied to live performances and mixes, leaving him, in his words, with effectively zero earnings from the song itself. He says his royalty statement shows he's still owed roughly INR 8 lakh, despite the track amassing millions of streams and views across platforms — an amount he called disproportionately small given the scale of the song's success and the work he put in.

He was careful to frame the post as something other than a plea for sympathy, saying he simply wanted people to know what he'd sacrificed to make the song happen. The experience, he wrote, has changed how he views the industry going forward. He said he now intends to work only with producers and directors who value creativity, honesty, and the people behind the music. He also reflected more broadly on how success can make people forget who stood by them along the way.