Youtuber Mr Beast aka Jimmy Donaldson says ‘I do’ to Thea Booysen

How did the couple meet?

The two first met in South Africa and then, thanks to a social media message, their love started blossoming. It is not unheard of today that celebrities find their life partners by sliding a message on their DMs. It was pretty much the same case here. Mr Beast sent her a private message on X (formerly Twitter) about reading her book. That marked the beginning of their friendship which soon blossomed into a relationship, then engagement and now finally culminating in the wedding.

All about the wedding

Despite being known for grandeur in his content, Mr Beast decided to keep his wedding intimate, meaningful and relaxed. The two got married at Sir Richard Branson’s private island, the Necker Island in the presence of about 70-80 guests. Though the wedding celebrations were said to have started back in July 14, the event culminated on July 21. The week-long wedding included various activities for the guests including watersports like kitesurfing and snorkeling and meeting exotic animals like lemurs. The duo chose to keep their looks simple, elegant and classy for their D- Day. Mr Beast wore a Ralph Lauren tuxedo while Thea put on an ivory and nude Nicole + Felicia Couture gown with floral motifs and lace detailing.