Youtuber Mr Beast aka Jimmy Donaldson says ‘I do’ to Thea Booysen

Those who have been a regular follower of Youtuber Mr Beast (Jimmy Donaldson’s) profile would already know that he was engaged to his longtime partner Thea Booysen who is also a content creator. Last night, the popular social media star posted photographs of their intimate wedding ceremony and the internet can’t keep calm. He captioned the post ‘ I found Mrs Beast and it was the best day of my life’ has sent his fans on a frenzy.
Booysen is a content creator, game streamer and sports commentator from South Africa. On social media her presence is well known as TheaBeasty. Apart from her social media career, she is a psychology graduate.
How did the couple meet?
The two first met in South Africa and then, thanks to a social media message, their love started blossoming. It is not unheard of today that celebrities find their life partners by sliding a message on their DMs. It was pretty much the same case here. Mr Beast sent her a private message on X (formerly Twitter) about reading her book. That marked the beginning of their friendship which soon blossomed into a relationship, then engagement and now finally culminating in the wedding.
All about the wedding
Despite being known for grandeur in his content, Mr Beast decided to keep his wedding intimate, meaningful and relaxed. The two got married at Sir Richard Branson’s private island, the Necker Island in the presence of about 70-80 guests. Though the wedding celebrations were said to have started back in July 14, the event culminated on July 21. The week-long wedding included various activities for the guests including watersports like kitesurfing and snorkeling and meeting exotic animals like lemurs. The duo chose to keep their looks simple, elegant and classy for their D- Day. Mr Beast wore a Ralph Lauren tuxedo while Thea put on an ivory and nude Nicole + Felicia Couture gown with floral motifs and lace detailing.
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