Son Seung-won might face longer sentence after prosecutors plead for harsher punishment

South Korean actor Son Seung-won may be in further trouble after prosecutors want a harsher punishment for him due to multiple drunk driving charges. The actor was sentenced to a year of prison in June but now the sentence has been appealed.

The Prosecution Service wants to extend the punishment for Son who has been found guilty of drunk driving five times. Although he showed remorse, it might not be enough.

Son Seung-won may be looking at a stricter sentence

Son Seung-won was first charged with drunk driving back in April 2019 and had also spent an entire year in prison. However, he did not seem to learn the lesson and went on to repeat the offence four more times.