Son Seung-won might face longer sentence after prosecutors plead for harsher punishment

South Korean actor Son Seung-won may be in further trouble after prosecutors want a harsher punishment for him due to multiple drunk driving charges. The actor was sentenced to a year of prison in June but now the sentence has been appealed.
The Prosecution Service wants to extend the punishment for Son who has been found guilty of drunk driving five times. Although he showed remorse, it might not be enough.
Son Seung-won was first charged with drunk driving back in April 2019 and had also spent an entire year in prison. However, he did not seem to learn the lesson and went on to repeat the offence four more times.
Now despite being sent to prison for a year, the Prosecution Service does not want to go easy on him and want the punishment to be harsher. According to reports and South Korean media, the first appeal trial for the actor was held by Seoul Western District Court's First Criminal Division (Appeal) (B) on July 23.
He was arrested in November 2025 on the Gangbyeon Expressway after being caught driving in reverse. He went to trial in February 2025 when it was revealed that the alcohol level in his blood was double the permissible amount.
Charges against Son included violating the Road Traffic Act (hit-and-run causing injury under the Special Act on Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes) and the Prosecution Service had appealed for a four-year prison sentence while he was already behind bars. The verdict will be delivered by the court on August 13, 2026.
Son had pleaded guilty of all charges and had said in court, "During my incarceration, I have been filled with regret and self-blame from the moment I wake up until I fall asleep."
Son Seung-won is serving under the Yoon Chang-ho Law, which is the (amended Special Act on Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes and Road Traffic Act, and is the first performer to be punished under it.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.