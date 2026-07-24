Was Dev Anand really not allowed to wear a black coat in public?

For Hindi cinema fans throughout generations, Dev Anand was more than a star; he was an icon of charm, romance and style. At the peak of his career, his black coat had become synonymous with an intriguing tale of fan frenzy. Nevertheless, the claim of Dev was barred from wearing black publicly was never documented officially.

Dev Anand’s black suit story: Fame, fans and a famous rumour

During the 1950s and 1960s, Dev Anand was one of the most famous actors of Indian movies. His appeal, particularly to women, was amazing. The public watched his movies, imitated his style, and enjoyed his distinct appearance on the screen.