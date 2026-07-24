Was Dev Anand really not allowed to wear a black coat in public?

For Hindi cinema fans throughout generations, Dev Anand was more than a star; he was an icon of charm, romance and style. At the peak of his career, his black coat had become synonymous with an intriguing tale of fan frenzy. Nevertheless, the claim of Dev was barred from wearing black publicly was never documented officially.
During the 1950s and 1960s, Dev Anand was one of the most famous actors of Indian movies. His appeal, particularly to women, was amazing. The public watched his movies, imitated his style, and enjoyed his distinct appearance on the screen.
The legend of his black coat became increasingly associated with the launch of Kala Pani in 1958. The movie starred Dev Anand, Madhubala, and Nalini Jaywant. According to the movie, his appearance in the black coat was said to have made a massive impact on viewers. Fans were said to be very much impressed with his looks.
There were rumours that girls would swoon and even throw themselves off the building, because they were too mesmerized by his black suit. It was also rumoured that there would be a crowd of youths willing to do anything dangerous just to have a glimpse of the actor.
One of the most well-known stories regarding the incident implied that the officials had to stop Dev Anand from dressing in a black suit due to the inability to control the crowd. As it is said, the order had been issued by the court. There is no evidence to prove the existence of any official document supporting the claim. According to many movie critics, this myth came into being because of the popularity of the actor.
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