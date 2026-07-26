21 Savage mourns his nephew after 14-year-old dies following accidental shooting of sister

Seven's grandmother, Sharon Smith, who raised him since he was 11 months old, described the speed with which her grandson made an irreversible decision, saying she believes he was overwhelmed by fear of the legal and social consequences he’d face. Smith also recalled Seven’s tenderness toward her, remembering how he used to insist on looking after her around the house.

The loss comes at an already devastating time for the family. Earlier this month, Seven’s 13-year-old cousin, DeMarcus Shirley, was killed in a drive-by shooting while staying overnight with friends in DeKalb County. That means the family has now buried two teenage relatives within a matter of weeks.

21 Savage responded to the news by mourning his nephew publicly on Instagram. In a statement, the family asked for privacy as they prepare for his memorial and requested prayers for Lyric’s recovery.