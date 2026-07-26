21 Savage mourns his nephew after 14-year-old dies following accidental shooting of sister

Rapper 21 Savage is grieving the loss of his 14-year-old nephew, Seven Shirley, who took his own life this week after accidentally shooting his 12-year-old sister, Lyric, in the neck at the family’s Stockbridge, Georgia home.
According to the family, the shooting occurred on a Wednesday afternoon. Police responding to reports of gunfire found both children with gunshot wounds; Seven was pronounced dead at the scene, while Lyric was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. She has since undergone multiple surgeries on her neck and vocal cords, and the family says there's currently no timeline for when she'll be able to come home.
Seven's grandmother, Sharon Smith, who raised him since he was 11 months old, described the speed with which her grandson made an irreversible decision, saying she believes he was overwhelmed by fear of the legal and social consequences he’d face. Smith also recalled Seven’s tenderness toward her, remembering how he used to insist on looking after her around the house.
The loss comes at an already devastating time for the family. Earlier this month, Seven’s 13-year-old cousin, DeMarcus Shirley, was killed in a drive-by shooting while staying overnight with friends in DeKalb County. That means the family has now buried two teenage relatives within a matter of weeks.
21 Savage responded to the news by mourning his nephew publicly on Instagram. In a statement, the family asked for privacy as they prepare for his memorial and requested prayers for Lyric’s recovery.
They also used the moment to push a broader message about gun access, calling on the community to help keep firearms out of the hands of children and asking how a 14-year-old was able to obtain a gun in the first place.
As of this writing, authorities have not released further details on how Seven obtained the weapon, and the family has not announced funeral arrangements publicly.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.