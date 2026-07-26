Kacey Musgraves cancels three tour dates abruptly

Kacey Musgraves fans in three major cities are waking up to disappointing news this week: the country star has scrapped three stops on her upcoming Middle of Nowhere Tour, and she hasn't said why. The affected shows are the tour's original opening night in Chicago (August 20), a Boston date (August 29), and a Brooklyn performance (September 2). Ticketholders learned of the cancellations not from Kacey herself, but through routine notification emails sent by Ticketmaster, which quietly marked the dates cancelled and began processing refunds.
All three axed shows share something in common: they weren't part of the original tour announcement. The Follow You Arrow singer unveiled the Middle of Nowhere Tour in late April, then added a handful of extra dates roughly a week later — reportedly to accommodate overflow demand. Those add-on dates are now the ones getting cut.
Because Kacey is still playing other shows in Chicago, Boston, and Brooklyn, displaced fans won't be shut out entirely — they'll simply need to snag tickets to a different night. Notably, the tour's new de facto opener lands on August 21 in Chicago, which happens to be Kacey’s 38th birthday.
Kacey and her team have not issued a statement addressing the cancellations, leaving fans to fill the void with theories. The most common one: lackluster ticket sales for the hastily added shows. Some have pointed to vocal frustration online over ticket pricing, with fans noting that seats for the extra dates cost noticeably more than comparable tickets on her previous tour.
The day the cancellations surfaced, Kacey posted a string of Instagram Stories from a vacation in Greece, showing her snorkeling and touring ancient ruins — hardly the image of an artist sidelined by illness or injury.
The news also lands in an eventful stretch for Kacey. It follows the release of a provocative music video for her single Mexico Honey, and comes months after she faced online criticism over sizing in her Walmart clothing line with denim brand Lee.
Despite the shakeup, the broader Middle of Nowhere Tour remains intact. The trek is Kacey’s eighth headlining run, supporting her seventh studio album, Middle of Nowhere, and is slated to span dozens of North American dates through late October before continuing internationally into 2027, with stops planned in Australia, England, and Scotland.
For now, fans holding tickets to the three canceled shows can expect refunds at their original point of purchase within 7–10 business days — and an explanation that, so far, hasn't come.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.