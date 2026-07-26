Kacey Musgraves cancels three tour dates abruptly

Kacey Musgraves fans in three major cities are waking up to disappointing news this week: the country star has scrapped three stops on her upcoming Middle of Nowhere Tour, and she hasn't said why. The affected shows are the tour's original opening night in Chicago (August 20), a Boston date (August 29), and a Brooklyn performance (September 2). Ticketholders learned of the cancellations not from Kacey herself, but through routine notification emails sent by Ticketmaster, which quietly marked the dates cancelled and began processing refunds.

Why did Kacey Musgraves cancel three Middle of Nowhere Tour dates?

All three axed shows share something in common: they weren't part of the original tour announcement. The Follow You Arrow singer unveiled the Middle of Nowhere Tour in late April, then added a handful of extra dates roughly a week later — reportedly to accommodate overflow demand. Those add-on dates are now the ones getting cut.