Comedian Raunaq Rajani claims severe manhandling fractured his wife’s ribs during the Mumbai protests; shares video

Last week saw a nation-wide rising of the people to protest for a serious cause. Instances of the law-enforcement detaining, man-handling, abusing, using tear-gas and water cannons have also been plenty. And no matter whether they are regular citizens or celebrities, everyone has been affected by them. While the main protests were taking place in New Delhi, cities like Mumbai and Kolkata also joined in solidarity by organizing gatherings. Comedian Raunaq Rajani and his wife Henna Mirchandani attended the Mumbai protests and the comedian, through a video shared on his social media profile, alleges how his wife was manhandled leading to fractured ribs.
Raunaq took to his Instagram to share a video which describes in detail their experience at the Shivaji Park protest in Mumbai. Hi starts off the video by saying, “Hi, my wife's rib has been fractured because of the protests in Mumbai. It was fractured by a policeman. I ended up having a sprain on my neck. She ended up having pain on her ribs. We didn't make a big deal out of it because honestly, people have been through so much worse in terms of police brutality in the last week that we were like, fine, this is what it is”. While the couple had let it be in the first instance, the news of a fractured rib made them go back to take legal actions for the case.
He explains how it started, “with this kid getting detained, and both of us were telling the cops that they do not have the right to do so. Now, he's trying to get to me. While we are out here filming the cops doing this shameful illegal activity, keep an eye on the man in khaki uniform coming towards me. So this is how he got me down."
Henna tried to come in between in order to protect him and was pushed inside a van by an officer-in-civil-clothes. Raunaq also mentions, “So, as you probably heard a lady cop even said but this man in red clothes came back and now see how he shoves my wife. Now, the same cop who pinned me to the ground, the one in khaki, he enters. Now, show this exact thing from inside the bus and then you will see how the man in khaki kicked my wife on the rib."
The duo went to seek medical help when Henna’s pain did not reduce and after X-Rays and tests it was confirmed that she has fractured her ribs due to the mishandling. Raunaq also informed that they have informed the officials and are awaiting a revert from them in order to register their case through an FIR.
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