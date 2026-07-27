Comedian Raunaq Rajani claims severe manhandling fractured his wife’s ribs during the Mumbai protests; shares video

Raunaq took to his Instagram to share a video which describes in detail their experience at the Shivaji Park protest in Mumbai. Hi starts off the video by saying, “Hi, my wife's rib has been fractured because of the protests in Mumbai. It was fractured by a policeman. I ended up having a sprain on my neck. She ended up having pain on her ribs. We didn't make a big deal out of it because honestly, people have been through so much worse in terms of police brutality in the last week that we were like, fine, this is what it is”. While the couple had let it be in the first instance, the news of a fractured rib made them go back to take legal actions for the case.

He explains how it started, “with this kid getting detained, and both of us were telling the cops that they do not have the right to do so. Now, he's trying to get to me. While we are out here filming the cops doing this shameful illegal activity, keep an eye on the man in khaki uniform coming towards me. So this is how he got me down."