Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna urges fans to use her married name: A quick look at their love story

Pawan Kalyan is married to Russian actress Anna Konidala who has made a special request to the public on social media. Days before her birthday, she took to Instagram to urge everyone to refer to her by her married name instead of Anna Lezhneva.
Pawan Kalyan, who is the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and also an actor married Anna Lezhneva in 2013. The Russian actress changed her surname after marriage to become Anna Konidala but most of the world continues to refer to her by her maiden name.
Anna made a post on Instagram on Monday to make a "small request" about her name. "A name is such a personal thing. With my birthday coming up soon, I felt like it’s finally the right moment to write this. I’ve been meaning to do it ever since I started this Instagram account. I wrote it, deleted it… came back to it again. And I just couldn’t find the right way to say it", she wrote in the caption.
She added, "Most people first got to know me as Anna Lezhneva, because that’s the name that was everywhere when news about our marriage came out. The funny thing is, our marriage certificate is actually the last official document where that surname appears. On that day, I took my husband’s surname and became Anna Konidala."
The actress then went on to say, "I just have one small request. Please call me Anna Konidala. That’s my name, and it’s the one I feel like myself with." In the post, she also added an adorable picture with Pawan that was taken during their first trip together to Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Anna Konidala is Pawan Kalyan's third wife. The actor-politician was previously married to Nandini and then actress Renu Desai. Anna, a former model and actress hails from Russia.
Now, she owns multiple hotel chains in Singapore and also has propeties in Russia. Multiple reports have estimated the worth of her assets to be ₹1,800 crore.
Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidala met back in 2011 when the actor was filming Teen Maar. He was going through a rough phase personally after back-to-back failed marriages but immediately fell in love with Anna when he saw her.
The couple dated for two years before marrying on September 30, 2013. They share two children Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich.