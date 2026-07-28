Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna urges fans to use her married name: A quick look at their love story

Anna made a post on Instagram on Monday to make a "small request" about her name. "A name is such a personal thing. With my birthday coming up soon, I felt like it’s finally the right moment to write this. I’ve been meaning to do it ever since I started this Instagram account. I wrote it, deleted it… came back to it again. And I just couldn’t find the right way to say it", she wrote in the caption.

She added, "Most people first got to know me as Anna Lezhneva, because that’s the name that was everywhere when news about our marriage came out. The funny thing is, our marriage certificate is actually the last official document where that surname appears. On that day, I took my husband’s surname and became Anna Konidala."