Comedian Anudeep Katikala faces backlash over viral jokes on Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan

This issue took an ugly turn as well, as Anudeep Katikala went on to make fun of Ram Charan. Apparently, he made comparisons between the bank balance of the actor and his wife, Upasana Kamineni. It was also brought into the context of other actors like Nandamuri Balakrishna and Jr. NTR.

The response from social media was immediate and passionate. One could see that people felt that the joke had gone too far. People agreed that jokes should not make light of personal issues in one’s life, such as their love lives or family problems. It was clear that people thought that comedians should not appear rude.

This became a grave situation when activists from the Jana Sena Party got involved. The party’s leader, Sandeep Panchakarla, requested a public apology from the stand-up comedian. Legal proceedings were also threatened if the problem was not sorted out. Since Pawan Kalyan is a well-known politician, it did not take long for the entire situation to escalate politically.

This case has sparked the old controversy regarding the extent to which comedy can be stretched in the new era. The standup shows, which used to entertain a few people at the venue, have now become accessible to millions within hours.