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Comedian Anudeep Katikala faces backlash over viral jokes on Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan

Telegu comedian Anudeep Katikala's jokes about personal lives of film stars, calls for apology, and a wider debate on limits of humour
Hyderabad-based comedian Anudeep Katikala found himself at the centre of a growing controversy.
Anudeep Katikala sparks outrage with offensive remarks on Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan
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After comedian Anudeep Katikala of Hyderabad became embroiled in a controversy, the fine line between comedy and offending someone is being looked at very carefully. The video clips from his recent show went viral, receiving strong criticism from people on social networking sites. A simple comedy routine has become a hot topic of discussion on the issue of comedic limits.

Telegu comedian’s Anudeep Katikala viral jokes trigger backlash and political response

The whole issue started after the clips were uploaded to the internet, and people got to see snippets of Anudeep Katikala’s show where he made offensive comments about Pawan Kalyan, who had been married twice in his life. He also made jokes at the expense of Niharika Konidela’s marital life.

This issue took an ugly turn as well, as Anudeep Katikala  went on to make fun of Ram Charan. Apparently, he made comparisons between the bank balance of the actor and his wife, Upasana Kamineni. It was also brought into the context of other actors like Nandamuri Balakrishna and Jr. NTR.

The response from social media was immediate and passionate. One could see that people felt that the joke had gone too far. People agreed that jokes should not make light of personal issues in one’s life, such as their love lives or family problems. It was clear that people thought that comedians should not appear rude.

This became a grave situation when activists from the Jana Sena Party got involved. The party’s leader, Sandeep Panchakarla, requested a public apology from the stand-up comedian. Legal proceedings were also threatened if the problem was not sorted out. Since Pawan Kalyan is a well-known politician, it did not take long for the entire situation to escalate politically.

This case has sparked the old controversy regarding the extent to which comedy can be stretched in the new era. The standup shows, which used to entertain a few people at the venue, have now become accessible to millions within hours.

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