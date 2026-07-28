Tiger Shroff registered in Mumbai FC squad for maiden Durand Cup

Tiger Shroff has been signed up for the first-ever Durand Cup participation by Mumbai FC. According to Zoheb Khan, Mumbai FC Technical Director, confirmed the news on Monday which finally put a stop to the rumours that had been spreading through social media about Tiger Shroff joining the team for the tournament. The club is now busy making arrangements for his participation, which includes extra security during matches.
Tiger Shroff has been participating in the training sessions regularly with the Mumbai FC team. He is expected to play in the final match of the group stage of the 135th Durand Cup tournament. The team will leave for Shillong on July 30, which is the venue for their group stage matches.
Zoheb Khan has also stated that the actor has been signed up with the squad and that the club is trying its best to arrange things accordingly. He went on to state that signing up a celebrity of such stature would involve security issues as crowds would tend to gather in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.
Tiger Shroff launched Mumbai FC in 2024, and he has been a member of the club since then as its brand ambassador. The club has seen rapid growth in the football world of India. The success is reflected in the fact that Mumbai FC came third in the I-League 3 after winning the Maharashtra State Club League Championship.
The Durand Cup is the oldest football championship in Asia and the third oldest football championship in the world. It was first introduced in 1888 in Shimla by Sir Mortimer Durand. The tournament was organized as a recreational activity for British soldiers serving in India. It was subsequently opened to civilian teams, and it became one of the most prominent football championships in the country.