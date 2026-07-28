Tiger Shroff registered in Mumbai FC squad for maiden Durand Cup

Tiger Shroff has been signed up for the first-ever Durand Cup participation by Mumbai FC. According to Zoheb Khan, Mumbai FC Technical Director, confirmed the news on Monday which finally put a stop to the rumours that had been spreading through social media about Tiger Shroff joining the team for the tournament. The club is now busy making arrangements for his participation, which includes extra security during matches.

Tiger Shroff set for possible Durand Cup debut with Mumbai FC

Tiger Shroff has been participating in the training sessions regularly with the Mumbai FC team. He is expected to play in the final match of the group stage of the 135th Durand Cup tournament. The team will leave for Shillong on July 30, which is the venue for their group stage matches.