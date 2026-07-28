Suri Noelle legally drops Tom Cruise’s surname in major fresh start

In a major personal milestone, Suri Cruise has legally severed ties with her famous surname, officially adopting Suri Noelle as her legal name. The 20-year-old Carnegie Mellon University student chose the new surname as a sweet nod to her mother, Katie Holmes, whose middle name is Noelle.
Voter registration records in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania confirm that Suri completed the legal name change prior to starting college. She previously used the moniker publicly during her high school graduation ceremony in June 2024, signalling a desire to establish her own identity away from her father, Tom Cruise. Tom and Katie ended their high-profile six-year marriage in 2012, after which Suri was raised primarily by Katie in New York. Tom has remained publicly estranged from Suri for over a decade.
Alongside the surname update, Katie has been vocal in protecting her daughter from persistent media speculation. Katie recently took to social media to firmly debunk reports alleging that Suri inherited a massive trust fund upon turning 18. Sharing a screenshot of the claims online, Katie shut down the rumours, writing, "Completely false... you can stop making stuff up," before adding a resolute "Enough" in her caption.
Katie has consistently prioritised shielding Suri from intense media scrutiny. Speaking in a rare interview about her protective parenting approach, Katie explained, "What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her. I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person." Expressing her pride as Suri headed off to university, Katie added, "I’m proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy."
As Suri continues her studies in musical theatre and builds a life away from the Hollywood spotlight, her formal name change marks a fresh start defined entirely on her own terms.