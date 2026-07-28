Suri Noelle legally drops Tom Cruise’s surname in major fresh start

Katie has consistently prioritised shielding Suri from intense media scrutiny. Speaking in a rare interview about her protective parenting approach, Katie explained, "What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her. I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person." Expressing her pride as Suri headed off to university, Katie added, "I’m proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy."

As Suri continues her studies in musical theatre and builds a life away from the Hollywood spotlight, her formal name change marks a fresh start defined entirely on her own terms.