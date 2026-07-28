Veteran Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala dies of cardiac arrest at 75

The performer, born Nethi Shyamala in 1951 in Andhra Pradesh, began her career in theatre and radio before taking to the screen. That stage experience honed the effortless comic skills that would distinguish her film career.

She made her film debut in 1985 with Babai Abbai, and over the following decades built one of Telugu cinema's most recognisable supporting-actor résumés, appearing in more than 250 films. Audiences came to know her simply as "Pavala," a name she picked up after playing a character of that name in Puri Jagannadh's 2004 hit Andhrawala — a nickname that stuck for the rest of her career.

Shyamala's death comes just weeks after her personal struggles became public knowledge, painting a stark contrast to her decades of on-screen success. Reports emerged that she had been turned away from a hospital due to a lack of funds, and was later found in distress on the street after being sent back home in a taxi — the driver allegedly leaving her at a junction in the middle of the night.

The revelations sparked a surge of support from within the business. Producer Dil Raju reportedly stepped in to help cover her medical expenses, while stars such as Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Sai Durgha Tej, and Akash Puri also provided financial aid after her predicament became public.