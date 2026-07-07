Shapoor Zadran, former Afghanistan pacer, passes away at 38 after battle with rare immune disorder

Shapoor Zadran passed away at the age of 38. The towering left-arm fast bowler, who helped drag Afghanistan cricket onto the world stage, died at a New Delhi hospital, one day short of his 39th birthday. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed his passing on Tuesday, closing the chapter on a months-long battle with a rare and aggressive immune disorder.

Shapoor Zadran dies at 38: Remembering the fast bowler who helped Afghanistan reach the world stage

Shapoor’s health problems first surfaced in October 2025. What began as a troubling decline eventually led doctors to a diagnosis of hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) - a rare condition in which the immune system spirals out of control, triggering severe inflammation that can damage the bone marrow, liver, spleen, and lymph nodes. By the time he sought advanced treatment, his case had progressed to stage four.