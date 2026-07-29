Archana Puran Singh's son Ayushmaan shares spiritual experience with GF Samiksha Shetty in Bali

Ayushmaan Sethi, the younger son of actress Archana Puran Singh, revealed his experience of performing the sacred ritual of Melukat, which takes place in Bali, along with his girlfriend Samiksha Shetty. The two have uploaded their first travel vlog on YouTube, which shows the entire process involved in the sacred ceremony, from the beginning to the end.
In the vlog, Ayushmaan Sethi and Samiksha Shetty went to Tirta Empul Temple, which is one of the most sacred water temples in Bali. This temple is famous for its holy water, architecture, and traditional ceremonies. Ayushmaan and Samiksha dressed in traditional sarongs. The couple offered flowers and fruits to the God before entering the holy pond and prayed devotedly. After that, they waited in a queue for a long time before undergoing the process of purification.
The couple finished the ritual by visiting 13 fountains that were located in the purification pool of the temple. During their visit to each fountain, the couple repeated the ritual prayer, washed their face, cleaned their mouths, and immersed their heads in the holy water.
After performing the rituals, Ayushmaan Sethi posted his thoughts about the same in the vlog. He expressed, “It was a wonderful feeling. Genuinely, I'm feeling much lighter and blessed." Later on, Samiksha posted some pictures from the rituals on Instagram, writing, “Our first vlog! These were the best 48 hours ever.”
The ritual carried out by the two individuals is referred to as the Melukat ritual, a method of spiritual cleansing in Balinese Hinduism. This ritual is conducted by both tourists and locals to ward off negativity and release all your frustration.
In this Balinese ritual, allowing the water to pass over the head and body symbolizes releasing all emotional baggage. In addition to Tirta Empul Temple, the Melukat ceremony can also be conducted at other places like Sebatu Sacred Springs, where devotees plunge into cold spring water within the serene surroundings of the forest. It is claimed that most people feel an emotional sensation and receive mental relief from such experiences.