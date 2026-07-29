Archana Puran Singh's son Ayushmaan shares spiritual experience with GF Samiksha Shetty in Bali

Ayushmaan Sethi, the younger son of actress Archana Puran Singh, revealed his experience of performing the sacred ritual of Melukat, which takes place in Bali, along with his girlfriend Samiksha Shetty. The two have uploaded their first travel vlog on YouTube, which shows the entire process involved in the sacred ceremony, from the beginning to the end.

Ayushmaan Sethi documents sacred purification ceremony at Tirta Empul Temple

In the vlog, Ayushmaan Sethi and Samiksha Shetty went to Tirta Empul Temple, which is one of the most sacred water temples in Bali. This temple is famous for its holy water, architecture, and traditional ceremonies. Ayushmaan and Samiksha dressed in traditional sarongs. The couple offered flowers and fruits to the God before entering the holy pond and prayed devotedly. After that, they waited in a queue for a long time before undergoing the process of purification.