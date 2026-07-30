British designer Christian Cowan and Oscar-winning musician Sam Smith confirm engagement after years of dating

If you follow Western entertainment and fashion, the names Sam Smith and Christian Cowan will not sound unfamiliar to you. In fact, after making a stylish entry in several Met Gala red carpets they have now become well known faces in the society. While Christian is a British fashion designer whose client list is full of well known celebrities, Sam Smith is an Oscar winning musician. The duo had reportedly met a few years ago but had kept their romantic life under wraps. It was only recently that they opened up about their engagement post a few years of dating.

Who are Christian Cowan and Sam Smith?

Christian Cowan’s designs are attractive, bold and theatrical that tells a story of their own. Born in Cambridge in 1995, Christian founded the eponymous label Christian Cowan label in 2017 after graduating from the London College of Fashion and moving to New York to start a career. If you think crystals, feathers, over-sized silhouettes then the name that comes to the mind of Cowan’s creations. In fact, their list of celebrity clients include Heidi Klum, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga among others. Sam Smith on the other hand is a Grammy and Oscar winning singer-songwriter popular for their works like Stay with me, Unholy, Dancing with a Stranger, and more.