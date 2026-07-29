Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth served couple goals at India Couture Week 2026 finale

To enhance her ensemble, a stunning diamond choker necklace was added along with matching earrings. For her eye makeup, she opted for a smoky look along with perfectly shaped eyebrows, rosy cheeks, and dark plum lips. Her hair was worn loose with gentle waves and tucked back behind the ears.

Siddharth looked regal in a beige heavily beaded sherwani jacket with traditional patterns. For a vintage feel, he paired it with flowing silk pants. The actor’s accessories included a wonderful layered necklace made of pearls and emeralds that matched the themed collection of Jayanti Reddy.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth met during the filming of Maha Samudram, which came out in 2021. While Aditi and Siddharth kept their romance private, the public did spot them at film-related get-togethers or family events. In March of 2024, the couple got engaged. On September 16, 2024, the couple said 'I do' in an intimate ceremony held at the ancient Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana.