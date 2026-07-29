Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth served couple goals at India Couture Week 2026 finale

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth grabbed all the limelight as showstoppers for Jayanti Reddy's label at India Couture Week (ICW) 2026. The couple graced the ramp together for the designer's latest couture line - The Gilded Era. First came Aditi, and later Siddharth followed. Holding each other's hands, they walked down the ramp, posing regally. They also shared a cute moment that left Aditi blushing.
Aditi Rao Hydari wore an amazing gold and beige couture outfit. The pretty blouse was embellished with sequins, zari work, embroidery and beads. This blouse had an off-shoulder design and a sweetheart neck design along with tassels at the edge. The other part of the outfit consisted of an embroidered flared sharara.
To enhance her ensemble, a stunning diamond choker necklace was added along with matching earrings. For her eye makeup, she opted for a smoky look along with perfectly shaped eyebrows, rosy cheeks, and dark plum lips. Her hair was worn loose with gentle waves and tucked back behind the ears.
Siddharth looked regal in a beige heavily beaded sherwani jacket with traditional patterns. For a vintage feel, he paired it with flowing silk pants. The actor’s accessories included a wonderful layered necklace made of pearls and emeralds that matched the themed collection of Jayanti Reddy.
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth met during the filming of Maha Samudram, which came out in 2021. While Aditi and Siddharth kept their romance private, the public did spot them at film-related get-togethers or family events. In March of 2024, the couple got engaged. On September 16, 2024, the couple said 'I do' in an intimate ceremony held at the ancient Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana.