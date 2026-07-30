Did Nicki Nicole admit to dating Lamine Yamal for publicity? The truth behind the viral claims

Viral social media posts claiming that Argentine singer Nicki Nicole admitted to dating football star Lamine Yamal for clout have taken over the internet. The posts quote Nicki as saying she dated Lamine last year strictly to gain attention for her music career and that she is happy for him and his current girlfriend Inés García. However, these circulating claims are entirely fabricated.
No credible source or primary interview supports the assertion that Nicki made these statements. The pop star and Barcelona winger Lamine publicly confirmed their romance in 2025 before announcing a mutual split in November. Following the breakup, Lamine clarified, "We are not together, but has not been because of any infidelity. We have simply separated and that’s it." Nicki similarly confirmed that the split was mutual, with neither party citing career gains or financial arrangements.
Despite the fake quotes, the viral speculation has ignited a wider online debate surrounding 'throning'—a modern dating trend defined as dating someone solely to elevate one's social status, ego and public reputation. In the digital age, throning functions as romantic clout-chasing, where a partner is placed on a metaphorical throne to boost the other person's profile by association.
While the allegations against Nicki are baseless, celebrity culture is no stranger to public accusations of clout dating. High-profile relationships, such as the social media fascination around Kim Kardashian and Kanye West or the brief public romance between Julia Fox and Kanye, have often faced public scrutiny regarding whether status influenced the romance. On platforms like Instagram and TikTok, associating with a high-profile figure offers immediate digital capital and social validation.