Did Nicki Nicole admit to dating Lamine Yamal for publicity? The truth behind the viral claims

Viral social media posts claiming that Argentine singer Nicki Nicole admitted to dating football star Lamine Yamal for clout have taken over the internet. The posts quote Nicki as saying she dated Lamine last year strictly to gain attention for her music career and that she is happy for him and his current girlfriend Inés García. However, these circulating claims are entirely fabricated.

Did Nicki Nicole date Lamine Yamal for publicity?

No credible source or primary interview supports the assertion that Nicki made these statements. The pop star and Barcelona winger Lamine publicly confirmed their romance in 2025 before announcing a mutual split in November. Following the breakup, Lamine clarified, "We are not together, but has not been because of any infidelity. We have simply separated and that’s it." Nicki similarly confirmed that the split was mutual, with neither party citing career gains or financial arrangements.