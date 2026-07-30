Sonam Kapoor’s mother-in-law offers rare glimpse into family life with her baby boys

The carousel featured candid glimpses of Sonam and Anand enjoying beach walks and vacations together, along with many more adorable moments of the couple embracing parenthood.

A lot many pictures showed Anand doting on his children as he cradled his younger son in his arms. In another picture, their elder son Vaayu was seen pushing a stroller during a family outing.

In other pictures, Anand was seen feeding his elder son an ice cream and spent quality time with both boys.

Another touching picture featured Sonam and Anand holding their two sons close.