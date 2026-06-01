Inside Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘extra fun’ trip to Japan

The photo dump begins with Rashmika posing in a floral yukata-inspired outfit while flashing her signature smile. Another mirror selfie captures the actress in a breezy floral dress as she enjoys her stay in Japan.

The carousel also features visuals from an immersive art installation filled with glowing, mushroom-like structures, as the actress is seen hopping onto each of them.

One of the videos shows a chef preparing food amid high flames at a restaurant, while another picture sees Rashmika enjoying a fluffy Japanese pancake alongside a matcha drink. The actress also shared scenic views of Vijay walking through Tokyo’s streets at night.

Among the most talked-about moments was a candid picture featuring Vijay, where Rashmika is seen affectionately holding onto him as they enjoy a picturesque outdoor location with Mount Fuji visible in the backdrop.